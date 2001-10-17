L.A. anchors team up vs. hate crime

News anchors from Los Angeles' 10 major local TV stations will jointly

headline a special program persuading people not to commit hate crimes against

the area's Muslim community.

Taping Wednesday and scheduled to air at various times on the stations over

the weekend, Together: A Call for Unity comes on the heels of another

post-Sept. 11 collaborative effort, the TV networks' Tribute to Heroes

telethon. Together is strictly educational, however, and it won't ask

for donations.

Headlined by KTLA-TV's Hal Fishman, KNBC-TV's Paul Moyer and KABC-TV's Marc

Brown, among others, Together was put into gear after L.A. Sheriff Leroy

Baca asked members of the media to convince the public about being tolerant of

different groups.

Since Sept. 11, there have been attacks on Muslim-owned businesses around the

country, even though the vast majority of Muslims condemned the terrorists'

actions.

Former KCOP-TV news executive producer Michael Linder is overseeing the

special, where each of the stations has contributed a segment that will be

introduced by their respective news talent.

Other anchors on board include KCOP-TV's Rick Chambers and KCAL-TV's Pat

Harvey. Other stations participating include KCBS-TV, KCET-TV and

Spanish-language outlets KMEX-TV and KVEA-TV.