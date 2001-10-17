L.A. anchors team up vs. hate crime
By Susanne Ault
News anchors from Los Angeles' 10 major local TV stations will jointly
headline a special program persuading people not to commit hate crimes against
the area's Muslim community.
Taping Wednesday and scheduled to air at various times on the stations over
the weekend, Together: A Call for Unity comes on the heels of another
post-Sept. 11 collaborative effort, the TV networks' Tribute to Heroes
telethon. Together is strictly educational, however, and it won't ask
for donations.
Headlined by KTLA-TV's Hal Fishman, KNBC-TV's Paul Moyer and KABC-TV's Marc
Brown, among others, Together was put into gear after L.A. Sheriff Leroy
Baca asked members of the media to convince the public about being tolerant of
different groups.
Since Sept. 11, there have been attacks on Muslim-owned businesses around the
country, even though the vast majority of Muslims condemned the terrorists'
actions.
Former KCOP-TV news executive producer Michael Linder is overseeing the
special, where each of the stations has contributed a segment that will be
introduced by their respective news talent.
Other anchors on board include KCOP-TV's Rick Chambers and KCAL-TV's Pat
Harvey. Other stations participating include KCBS-TV, KCET-TV and
Spanish-language outlets KMEX-TV and KVEA-TV.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.