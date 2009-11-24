KYW, CBS Radio Partner on ‘Digital Newsstands'

The CBS-owned TV and radio stations in Philadelphia have joined forces to launch 39 "digital newsstands"-HD televisions airing 24-hour news-around Philadelphia. The newsstands went live this morning and will be expanded to 120. KYW and its sister station, CW outlet WPSG, provide the TV news updates and the five local CBS Radio stations do the marquee content.

"CBS 3 and The CW Philly have expanded our Eyewitness News brand across both stations, online and to cell phones," says KWY/WPSG President/General Manager Jon Hitchcock. "Providing a street-level news service is another way to provide the viewer with the news and information they need wherever they are and whenever they need it. Ultimately, we want CBS to be the news source locally."

Center City Direct is the tech partner on the newsstand campaign.

"Whether the news of the day is sports, music, entertainment or politics, we have an authority on staff that can provide the latest headlines and beyond," added CBS Radio Stations Philadelphia Senior V.P./Market Manager Marc Rayfield.

CBS is making TV-radio synergy an increasing focus in its markets. On Nov. 10, the corporation announced that CBS Radio CFO Anton Guitano was promoted to COO of CBS Local Media, overseeing both local TV and radio. CBS President/CEO Leslie Moonves spoke at the time about "building a new paradigm for the future growth of our local businesses."

This week, KYW's weather team began providing forecasts for SportsRadio 610 WIP and will do the same for 94 WYSP next week. In Baltimore, WJZ shares content-along with some marketing and sales functions--with as many as five CBS radio stations.