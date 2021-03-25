Kymn Goldstein, Marc Evans Join StoryFit in Key Posts

Kymn Goldstein and Marc Evans have joined the executive suite at StoryFit, a tech company focusing on artificial analytics for the entertainment and publishing industry.

Goldstin was named head of revenue and growth. She had been COO of Allied Global Marketing. Before that she was with News Corp.

Evans was named COO. He is the founder and managing partner of Rock Ridge Principals. Before that he launched Intrepid Pictures and spent time at TNT, Disney and Bethesda Software.

“StoryFit had a phenomenal year. We doubled our revenue and tripled our customer base, despite the economic challenges and change within the Entertainment Industry,” said Monica Landers, founder and CEO. "As our clients and the industry as a whole gets back to the business of making great stories, they are going to need more impactful tools to connect stories to audiences. Marc and Kymn’s experience will be invaluable in delivering the product growth we have planned for the next few years.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the StoryFit team. StoryFit’s AI-powered technology gives entertainment content creators, marketers and distributors a set of data tools previously unavailable, delivering unparalleled intelligence into stories and the audiences who consume them,” Goldstein said.

“Storyfit’s data insights have remarkable implications for storytelling and the business of stories. I am excited to join the team at a time when its growing suite of solutions are seeing eager adoption across the entertainment and publishing industries. I wish this technology had been available 10 years ago when I was producing," added Evans.