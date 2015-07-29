Kyle Spends $3 Million on Three Angels Low Power Stations

John Kyle II, president and CEO of DTV America Corporation, has laid down $3 million for 32 low power stations. The seller is Three Angels Broadcasting Network. The markets in the deal include Little Rock; Jacksonville; Macon, Georgia; Davenport, Iowa; Shreveport, Louisiana; Nashville and Green Bay.

James Gilley is the principal at Three Angels, a Christian TV and radio network that bills itself as the “Mending Broken People Network.”

Kyle has “logged 22 years of experience in wireless telecom licensing in various spectrums,” according to his bio on DTVAmerica.com. The DTV stations air a variety of diginets, including Antenna TV and Estrella TV, along with a handful of MyNetworkTV and Telemundo affiliates.