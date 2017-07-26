KXTV Sacramento Adding Cheddar Business Reports to Newscasts

KXTV, Tegna’s ABC affiliate in Sacramento, Calif., in its newscasts will be airing locally oriented segments produced by business video service Cheddar, serving as a model for a possible rollout across the group, Tegna said.

Tegna said KXTV is the first affiliate to incorporate Cheddar Local segments into its regular broadcasts.

The twice-daily segments will feature business headlines from the millennial-oriented Cheddar, which broadcasts live and on-demand from the New York Stock Exchange—one before the market opens and another after it closes. The segments will air in KXTV’s morning and 5 p.m. newscasts.

Cheddar CEO Jon Steinberg, the former president of BuzzFeed, in 2016 launched Cheddar, billed as a “post cable network” for millennials with an interest in business. Unlike other new media brands, however, Cheddar has focused on nabbing viewers on linear TV as well as on digital.

