KXTF Staffers Moving on After Fox Split

KXTF Twin Falls (Idaho), splitting with Fox network over retransmission consent payments, is considering becoming a This TV affiliate, while scrapping its 9 p.m. news. Around 12 people work at KXTF, which is owned by Intermountain West Communications. Most will move to a sister station in Pocatello, though not all were offered new jobs.

Dozens of stations air This TV, an entertainment channel that's a joint venture between MGM and Weigel Broadcasting, as a multicast. KXTF becomes independent July 1.

In a statement, General Manager Shelley Goings said Fox's demands were non-negotiable. "We have no choice," she said. "The rates being demanded by Fox in small markets are not seen anywhere else within the industry, including other major broadcast networks."

The network has not made a decision on a new partner in Twin Falls. Multiple insiders in DMA No. 191 said the Fox affiliation may go to a subchannel of KMVT; KMVT general manager Chris Pruitt said he could not confirm that at this time.