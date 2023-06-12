KXAS/KXTX Name Bernadette Valles VP Of Brand & Strategic Marketing
Edwin Mendez promoted to marketing director
Bernadette Valles was named VP of brand and strategic marketing at KXAS-TV and KXTX-TV, NBCUniversal’s stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
Edwin Mendes was promoted to marketing director for both stations.
Valles had been director of operations for Univision’s KUVN-TV and KSTR-TV in Dallas.
She will report to Tony Canales, general manager of NBC station KXAS and Telemundo station KXTX.
“We’re excited to welcome Bernadette to our team and expand Edwin’s role in a purposeful effort to best leverage the synergies of both NBC 5 and Telemundo 39,” said Canales. “Our stations are uniquely positioned to best serve our North Texas community in two languages and across multiple platforms. Bernadette and Edwin will play a pivotal role in helping us amplify our unique advantages through innovative and creative marketing campaigns.”
Valles began her career at Audience Research & Development in Dallas. She joined KSAT-TV, in San Antonio as a promotion producer and moved to KTXA-TV before joining Univision.
Mendez has been director marketing for KXTX since 2018.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.