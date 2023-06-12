KXAS/KXTX Name Bernadette Valles VP Of Brand & Strategic Marketing

Bernadette Valles was named VP of brand and strategic marketing at KXAS-TV and KXTX-TV, NBCUniversal’s stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Edwin Mendes was promoted to marketing director for both stations.

Valles had been director of operations for Univision’s KUVN-TV and KSTR-TV in Dallas.

She will report to Tony Canales, general manager of NBC station KXAS and Telemundo station KXTX.

﻿“We’re excited to welcome Bernadette to our team and expand Edwin’s role in a purposeful effort to best leverage the synergies of both NBC 5 and Telemundo 39,” said Canales. “Our stations are uniquely positioned to best serve our North Texas community in two languages and across multiple platforms. Bernadette and Edwin will play a pivotal role in helping us amplify our unique advantages through innovative and creative marketing campaigns.”

Valles began her career at Audience Research & Development in Dallas. She joined KSAT-TV, in San Antonio as a promotion producer and moved to KTXA-TV before joining Univision.

Mendez has been director marketing for KXTX since 2018.