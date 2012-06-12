KXAS-KXTX Dallas Breaking Ground on New Facility

NBC is building a new broadcast/multimedia facility for the Dallas market in the CentrePort Business Park, just south of the Dallas-Fort Worth airport. The 75,000 square foot project will house the local NBC owned station, KXAS, Telemundo station KXTX, and other NBCUniversal businesses, and is slated to be completed late next year.

The facility will be located at 4805 Amon Carter Boulevard in Fort Worth, and will combine KXAS's current operations in east Fort Worth and Dallas.

"We have a long history of local broadcasting firsts and have been operating from our original east Fort Worth studios for 64 years," said Tom Ehlmann, KXAS president and general manager. "As the North Texas area grew, we added a facility in Dallas. Now we will combine operations into one first-class operation to better serve our viewers and advertisers via television, the internet, mobile and still developing technologies."

Approximately 300 people will work at the location.