KXAS, KHOU Sweeps' Gains

An identity crisis helped KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth nab top late-news

ratings in February sweeps. On seven nights last month, the NBC O&O

showcased investigative series “Identity Theft,” demonstrating how easily a

person's identity can be stolen. “We hit on something people care about,”

says News Director Susan Tully.

In one story, “Stealing a U.S. Senator's Identity,” reporter Grant

Stinchfield located Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison's Social Security number online

and printed checks with her name and address. He explained how viewers could

secure their identities and directed viewers to the KXAS Web site.

The series helped boost KXAS in a tight news race. Its 10 p.m. news

posted a 10.9/17, edging out CBS O&O KTVT's 8.82/14, and Belo-owned ABC

affiliate WFAA's 8.81/14. Fox-owned KDFW placed fourth with a 5.5/9.

KHOU Scores

Farther south, Belo's KHOU Houston is picking off ratings wins one

newscast at a time. For the first time in five years, it earned top marks in

February at noon, 5, 6 and 10 p.m., according to Nielsen. In November, it won

late news but finished second to ABC O&O KTRK in evening. By February, KHOU

was tops in noon, evening and late news. “Month by month, 11 News is building

momentum,” says President/GM Peter Diaz. “Our brand is strong investigative

reporting and franchise pieces in every newscast.” It has also scored Peabody

and DuPont awards.

Of course, lead-ins help. Oprah sets

up the early-evening news, and Wheel of

Fortune is the lead-out. Later, CBS' solid prime time delivers

more viewers into late news. But to get a full house, KHOU needs an

early-morning news win. KTRK dominates that daypart; its 8.8/27 beat KHOU's

4.1/13 last month.

Send station news to

aromano@reedbusiness.com