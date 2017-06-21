KXAS Dallas, WWBT Richmond Win Murrows for Excellence

The Radio Television Digital News Association has named NBC O&O KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth and WWBT, Raycom’s NBC affiliate in Richmond, Va., recipients of the 2017 national Murrow Awards for overall excellence by large and small market TV stations.

In large market television, KXAS was the top winner with four awards for breaking news, excellence in sound, investigative reporting and overall excellence. KCCI, Hearst’s CBS affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa, won three awards in small market television for continuing coverage, writing and hard news.

Other overall excellence winners are:

CBS News, network television

CBS Radio News, network radio

The New York Times, large digital news organization

The Texas Tribune, Austin, Texas, small digital news organization

WTOP FM, Washington, large market radio

New Hampshire Public Radio, Concord, N.H., small market radio

You can read the entire list of winners here.