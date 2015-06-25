KXAS Dallas, WVUE New Orleans Rack Up Trio of Murrows Apiece

KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth claimed three National Edward R. Murrow awards, for continuing coverage, investigative reporting and for news series among large market stations. The NBC-owned station’s performance was equaled only by a smaller market counterpart, WVUE New Orleans. Owned by Louisiana Media Company and operated by Raycom, WVUE took home National Murrows for best newscast, investigative reporting and news series.

Commented Tom Ehlmann, president and general manager of KXAS, “Our team is so committed to making a positive difference in the North Texas communities we serve and it’s heartening to see them get this well-deserved recognition for the important work they do each and every day.”

WVUE has picked up a national Murrow five years in a row. The prestigious Overall Excellence prize went to Hearst TV’s KETV Omaha among small market stations, and Gannett’s KING Seattle for the large markets.

RTDNA awarded 104 national Edward R. Murrow Awards in 13 categories, recognizing “outstanding work produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world.” For the second year in a row, ABC News Radio and ABC News (television) both won for Overall Excellence at the network level. ABC's radio team also won awards for Breaking News, Sports Reporting and Writing. Among other winners, CBS News earned seven Murrow Awards.

"From investigations that probe the issues that divide us, to features that highlight what can unite us, our winners are truly the best of the best," said RTDNA Chair Amy Tardif. "Their work demonstrates the dedication and perseverance that exemplify the highest standards of journalism excellence."