KXAS, Dallas Morning News Partner

KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth and daily paper Dallas Morning News are partnering “on projects that will enhance the experience of readers and viewers,” the media companies said, including general news, politics and weather. The alliance will include The Dallas Morning News, dallasnews.com, nbcdfw.com and newscasts on “NBC 5" to start, while additional platforms and projects are anticipated.

A.H. Belo owns the newspaper and NBC owns the TV station.

Residents of DMA No. 5 will begin to see the first efforts of the partnership after Jan. 1, 2014.