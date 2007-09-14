KWHY-TV Says 'Viva Pamela Anderson'

A Spanish-language version of FremantleMedia iconic syndicated show, Baywatch, is set to debut in the U.S. Sept. 14

The show has been in syndication in the U.S. since 1991, and has been a hit in Latin America, according to FremantleMedia, but Spanish-language KWHY-TV's airing is the first cross-over of the Spanish-language version to the U.S. market.

Fremantle says to look for other U.S stations to follow suit. Latinos represent the largest and fastest-growing minority in the U.S. with 44.3 million people, according to the Census Bureau.