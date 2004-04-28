KW Pulls Ali & Jack

King World Productions has pulled the plug on syndie talker Living It Up! with Ali & Jack. It will stay in production through May 27, with episodes continuing to air through Sept. 10

The show has been on the edge of cancellation almost since it premiered, hovering at around a 1.0 national household rating.

King World and the Viacom station group had said it wanted to wait and see if the show improved after the February and May sweeps. King World also had a two-year deal with stations, although King World chief Roger King told B&C in an interview this month that he expected to let stations out of those contracts.

Candidates for the spot come September include Warner Bros.' The Larry Elder Show, Sony's Life & Style, and Buena Vista's Tony Danza Show.

Speculation had been that King World also might return Martha Stewart Living to the spot, but since her conviction, that looks far less likely.