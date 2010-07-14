KVBC Las Vegas Changes Call Letters to KSNV

Sunbelt Communications' KVBC Las Vegas has changed its call

letters to KSNV to better reflect the digital era. KVBC was an abbreviation for

former owner Valley Broadcast Company, but the new KSNV reflects the Sunbelt

division known as Southern Nevada Communications.



GeneralManager Lisa Howfield suggested "broadcast" sounded somewhat

dated in the modern media era. "We thought, why not change, as we're more

than just a broadcast signal," she said.





The new calls now share a template with fellow Sunbelt

properties KRNV Reno and KENV Elko.





An NBC affiliate, KSNV became official July 9 and was marked

with a new graphics package that Howfield describes as "fantastic."

While Howfield said NBC helped with the rebrand by having network stars Al

Roker and Jay Leno state the new calls on Today

and The Tonight Show, viewers in DMA

No. 42 don't typically refer to the station by its calls. "News 3" is

the more common branding.