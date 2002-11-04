Kuwait shutters Al-Jazeera office
KUWAIT CITY (AP) -- Kuwait has closed down the office of Al-Jazeera, the
Arab world's most popular satellite TV station, claiming it was 'not objective,'
the station's bureau chief said Sunday.
'The government informed me that the bureau is closed
because Al-Jazeera channel is not objective,' Saad al-Enezi told The Associated
Press.
He said he was not given any detailed information about the decision.
Al-Enezi said he was not told if the closure was temporary or permanent.
Kuwaiti officials could not be reached for
comment.
