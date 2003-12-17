Trending

Kutcher ‘Punks’ No More

Actor Ashton Kutcher abruptly called off celebrity prank show Punk’d on MTV: Music Television, despite strong ratings.

MTV had already announced it would have new episodes next year, but last Sunday’s episode was the show’s finale.

The network still has a development deal with Kutcher and his production company, though, and the two sides are expected to collaborate on future projects.