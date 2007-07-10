Kutcher And MTV Look To Scare Up Viewers

Ashton Kutcher’s Room 401, a new reality hidden camera show, has been picked up by MTV. The show takes unsuspecting victims, and places them into real life horror movies, with effects designed by and featuring talented illusionists. Some of the uncomfortable situations include the reanimation of the dead, a chainsaw mishap, and a “sinister sushi experience.”

“In this age of CGI and edit room after effects, Room 401 unfolds live. We don't manipulate the film... we manipulate the mind,” said the network in a statement.

Room 401 is produced by Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg’s Katalyst Films, which has produced other successful shows including Punk’d for MTV and Beauty and the Geek for the CW.

MTV will pair the premiere of the new show with a one hour special of its show Scarred called Scarred: The Worst of the Worst. The special will count down the ten grossest clips from the series’ first ten episodes, as voted on by the viewers.

Room 401 will premiere on MTV Tuesday, July 17th at 10PM; Scarred: The Worst of the Worst will premiere at 11PM.