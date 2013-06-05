KUSA Slots WeatherNation for Dot-Two Channel
KUSA Denver, Gannett's NBC affiliate in DMA No. 17, has put
WeatherNation on its channel 9.2 as well as on Comcast channel 249.
WeatherNation offers viewers "reliable and up-to-date hyper-local,
regional and national weather news all day, every day," according to the
network's press materials.
Known as "9NEWS", KUSA is the market leader in
Denver. The station previously had its own weather channel powered by
Accuweather on its dot-two, which also ran KUSA newscasts.
"At 9NEWS, our commitment is to bring our viewers the
best content possible," said Mark Cornetta, president and general manager.
"We already have a tremendous team in place to cover Colorado, led by
Chief Meteorologist Kathy Sabine; by teaming up with WeatherNation, 9NEWS will
now enjoy the largest staff of dedicated meteorologists to cover weather not
only in Colorado but across the country."
Sister KTVD airs Me-TV on its subchannel.
WeatherNation is based in Denver.
"9NEWS and WeatherNation TV know Colorado
and the people who call our great state home," said Michael Norton,
president of WeatherNation TV, "and we know Coloradoans who love the
outdoors need real-time weather information delivered by a skilled,
credentialed team of experts, 24/7."
