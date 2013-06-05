KUSA Slots WeatherNation for Dot-Two Channel

KUSA Denver, Gannett's NBC affiliate in DMA No. 17, has put

WeatherNation on its channel 9.2 as well as on Comcast channel 249.

WeatherNation offers viewers "reliable and up-to-date hyper-local,

regional and national weather news all day, every day," according to the

network's press materials.





Known as "9NEWS", KUSA is the market leader in

Denver. The station previously had its own weather channel powered by

Accuweather on its dot-two, which also ran KUSA newscasts.





"At 9NEWS, our commitment is to bring our viewers the

best content possible," said Mark Cornetta, president and general manager.

"We already have a tremendous team in place to cover Colorado, led by

Chief Meteorologist Kathy Sabine; by teaming up with WeatherNation, 9NEWS will

now enjoy the largest staff of dedicated meteorologists to cover weather not

only in Colorado but across the country."





Sister KTVD airs Me-TV on its subchannel.





WeatherNation is based in Denver.





"9NEWS and WeatherNation TV know Colorado

and the people who call our great state home," said Michael Norton,

president of WeatherNation TV, "and we know Coloradoans who love the

outdoors need real-time weather information delivered by a skilled,

credentialed team of experts, 24/7."