Kurth Joining McDowell's Staff as Policy Director and Wireline Counsel

Christine Kurth is joining the staff of FCC Republican Commissioner Robert McDowell as policy director and wireline counsel. She comes aboard as the commission faces arguably its biggest wireline challenge--coming up with a national broadband plan--though wireless is part of that equation, too.

Kurth was most recently Republican staff director for the Senate Commerce Committee.

Nick Alexander, who had been the commissioner's legal adviser on wireline issues, is moving over to the Wireline Competition Bureau.

While at the committee, she helped draft and negotiate legisation including broadband mapping, public safety interoperability, spectrum relocation, and the DTV transition.

"I am extremely lucky to have Christine join the team in our office," said the commissioner in a statement. "She brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise. She will be an invaluable asset as we tackle a plethora of complex wireline issues in the coming months, not the least of which is the National Broadband Plan."

