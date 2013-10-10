KTXL Goes Local At 5 PM

KTXL Sacramento debuts a 5 p.m. weekday newscast November 4, increasing

the "Fox40" early evening news block from 60 to 90 minutes.

Ed

Chapuis took over the VP/news director post in August. He called the

expansion "a natural extension" for the Tribune-owned station.

"Stefanie

Cruz and Eric Harryman are a great anchor team at 10 p.m., so it's

exciting to be able to have them now on the air at 5," said Chapuis.

"The added half hour gives viewers more in-depth, complete coverage of

the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto area."

Family Guy and TMZ move up a half-hour to make room for the 5 p.m. news.

Jerry

Del Core, VP and general manager, says KTXL is adding resources and

expanding staffing to accommodate the additional coverage.