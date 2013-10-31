KTXD Dallas Splits With Me-TV
KTXD Dallas has not renewed its contract with the vintage programming
network Me-TV, becoming what it calls a "true independent station." The
London Broadcasting station features a lineup of local shows that
includes The Texas Daily, The Broadcast, Lone Star Roads and DFW Sports
Beat.
"KTXD will be a true, independent station and can call its own
shots on what we air," said KTXD VP/General Manager Brian Joyce. "Our
audiences want more. Our advertisers want more. And with an expansion of
our original local programs to additional stations throughout Texas,
we'll now have the flexibility to give them what they're asking for."
KTXD
airs more than five hours of local programming per weekday. Last month,
some of KTXD's local programs debuted across a Texas network of
London-owned stations, including ones in Waco and Abilene. Syndicated
shows include Married With Children, All In the Family and I Dream of
Jeannie, which KTXD says are "in higher demand than what Me-TV was
providing."
Me-TV did not comment at presstime.
The station will also carry a Dallas Cowboys-Chicago Bears game Dec 9.
"We
are excited to watch everything fall into place with our most recent
moves to near statewide broadcasting and independence," Joyce said. "We
want to thank our great viewers who are loyal and excited about what
we're doing, and our advertisers for demanding more from us and helping
us grow."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.