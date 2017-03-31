KTVU San Francisco Adds 11 p.m. News

KTVU, the Fox O&O serving the San Francisco Bay area, will be adding an 11 p.m. newscast, which will go head-to-head with the market’s Big Three affiliate newscasts.

The newscast will run every day except Saturdays starting April 17, VP and general manager Gregg Kelley said. It will immediately follow the station’s 10 p.m. newscast.

The half-hour program will be anchored by Frank Somerville and Julie Haener. The addition marks the station’s first late-night news expansion in nearly 60 years, according to Fox.



(Photo via Tony Webster. Image taken on March 31, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)