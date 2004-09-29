KTVU Pulls the Old Switcheroo

Fox affiliate KTVU San Francisco and Fox Sports Bay Area have agreed to swap games to clear the way for KTVU to carry the presidential debate Thursday night.

Fox had been scheduled to air the Thursday night Giants/Padres game--at press time the Giants were tied with the Chicago Cubs for an NL wild card spot--while Fox Sports Bay Area had the Wednesday game between the two.

New KTVU GM Tim McVay said he was glad to have found a way to cover both the debates and the Giants.

The Chicago market isn't faced with the same issue, since the team is playing a day game Thursday.

Four years ago, both the Fox and NBC networks took heat for scheduling baseball instead of the debates, though NBC made both available and let the affiliates decide.

