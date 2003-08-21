KTVU hosts California debate
Six of California’s leading gubernatorial candidates -- though not Arnold
Schwarzenegger -- have agreed to participate in a Sept. 3 debate sponsored by
KTVU(TV) San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose and The Contra Costa Times newspaper.
Democrat Cruz Bustamante; Republicans Tom McClintock, Bill Simon and Peter
Ueberroth; Green Party candidate Peter Camejo; and the unaffiliated Arianna
Huffington have agreed to debate.
Candidates qualify for the debate based on their performance in either the
latest general election or in a current KTVU poll.
Voters can submit questions for the candidates at the station’s Web site, ktvu.com, or by emailing recall@cctimes.com.
