KTVU Cites Copyright Law in Issuing Takedown Notices for Gaffe Clip

KTVU Oakland has cited the Digital Millennium Copyright Act

(DMCA) in its effort to remove an embarrassing clip of its anchor reading

bogus, and offensive, names from YouTube, reports Wired. But as of late

afternoon on July 23, several YouTube clips showing the station's mistake

remain on YouTube.

The video, which saw Tori Campbell read the supposed pilot

names in the July 6 plane crash, including "Wi Tu Lo" and "Ho

Lee Fuk", immediately went viral. KTVU apologized on air and on other

platforms, citing an erroneous confirmation from an NTSB employee.

"Apologies to all upset by a story on Noon News. A serious mistake was

made @KTVU," tweeted Campbell.

The station was commended for how it handled the lapse, but

lost some public favor in its effort to scrub the clip from user-generated

sites. Bill Hoffman, executive VP at parent Cox Media Group, referred a query

to Tom Raponi, VP and general manager at KTVU. Raponi did not return a call at

presstime, but told Mediabistro that continuing to show an offensive video only

stands to further offend people.

"Consistent with our apology, we are carrying through

on our responsibility to minimize the thoughtless repetition of the video by

others," he added.

Sherwin Siy, VP of legal affairs at the interest group

Public Knowledge, says the KTVU clip looks to be "fair use" and is

thus exempt from copyright protection. "There's no question that the clip

doesn't violate the station's copyrights," said Siy. "Criticism is

one of the central examples of fair use -- it's right there in the statute. One

of the major reasons fair use exists is to allow people to criticize and

comment on other people's copyrighted works. Showing people what actually aired

on KTVU is necessary for that criticism and commentary, and fair uses aren't copyright

infringements, under any part of the law, including the DMCA.

"KTVU says it's sorry for its mistake, and that it

doesn't wish to offend more people in the future," added Siy. "Those

are noble goals, but neither is at all related to copyright. Fair use was

designed to make sure that copyright law will yield to more important free

speech interests, and memorializing and criticizing the media is of paramount

importance."

A Fox affiliate, KTVU is the revenue leader in San

Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, according to BIA/Kelsey.

John Eggerton contributed to this report.