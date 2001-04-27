KTVU, Chronicle form alliance

Punctuating a new era in San Francisco news, KTVU(tv) and the San Francisco Chronicle announced a strategic alliance to share news, marketing, promotion and sales.

The city's largest newspaper and the city's other news powerhouse, KRON-TV were co-owned until last year by Chronicle Publishing, and contributed to a strong cross-platform news operation. KTVU had a relationship with the then-Hearst-owned San Francisco Examiner, and made the switch to the Chronicle now that Hearst owns that paper, general manager Jeff Block said. "We think we can be as good or better as any newspaper-TV alliance in the country," Block said. - Dan Trigoboff