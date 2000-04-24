KTVT on-air with Euphonix

KTVT(TV) Dallas has purchased a Euphonix System 5 digital broadcast console for use in its live-audio control room. The 52-channel console will be used for daily news and variety programs. General Manager Brian Jones says the console is the station's second Euphonix unit.

"At a later date, we plan to produce 5.1-channel programming," he says. "The surround-sound-capable Systems 5 represented an excellent choice for both standard- and high-definition digital production."

The console's control surface includes 24 channel strips and two master-control sections. Other hardware in the digital control room includes a Grass Valley Group series 7000 video switcher and Abekas DVE, linking to a GVG Profile server.