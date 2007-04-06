KTVK Preps For HD News

Belo’s independent station KTVK Phoenix announced it will offer local programming in high definition starting April 26. Belo claims it will offer more high-def local news than any station in the country, as it plans to produce 48 ½ hours of it a week.

President and General Manager Mark Higgins stated, "KTVK has a history of innovation, which continues as we become one of the first stations in the nation to broadcast in high definition…We feel it is important to be out in front of our viewers’ changing needs."

Higgins promised "beautiful scenics of Arizona shot in high definition for our new sets and graphics as well as our newscasts and on-air promotion."

Cox Cable will air KTVK in high-def on a digital channel.