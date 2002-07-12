KTVI photographer saves accident victim
KTVI-TV St. Louis photographer Bobby Hughes and a homeless woman were
credited with quick action that saved the life of a driver trapped in a pickup
truck Wednesday night.
Hughes and Mary Whitehead, a homeless mother living in a shelter, were at the
scene of the accident before police and rescue workers to pull driver Doris
Householder from her burning vehicle, the Post-Dispatch reported.
Hughes heard the call on a police scanner that a truck had caught fire after
crashing into a utility pole.
Whitehead's car was stopped at a gas station near the accident.
The two extricated the driver from the mangled vehicle and, using roadside
trash, made a tourniquet to control Householder's bleeding, the newspaper
reported.
