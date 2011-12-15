KTVD Denver, WTHR Indianapolis Sign On With Me-TV

Me-TV has inked affiliation agreements with Gannett's KTVD Denver and Dispatch's WTHR Indianapolis. The vintage hits multicast channel went national a year ago, and will cover 71% of the country, it says, when its pending deals close.

"We are very happy to affiliate with KUSA/KTVD Denver and add the Gannett Company to our list of top notch broadcast groups that have selected Me-TV as their choice for classic TV programming. If you stacked our 80+ shows end to end, I'm sure we'd reach a mile high or more, so we are perfect for the Mile High City," stated Neal Sabin, president of content and networks for Me-TV parent Weigel Broadcasting. "We're also thrilled to bring Me-TV to Indianapolis on such a powerhouse station [as] WTHR."

Me-TV's shows come from the likes of Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, CBS Television Distribution and NBCUniversal Television.

"The lineup of classic entertainment on Me-TV is the type of quality programming our viewers have come to expect from WTHR. Me-TV will provide great alternative programming for our audience and advertisers throughout Central Indiana and we look forward to growing our business with this great partnership," said John Cardenas, president and general manager of WTHR.