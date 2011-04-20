KTTV's Jose Rios Named Fox Stations VP of News Apps

Jose Rios, KTTV Los Angeles vice president/news director, has been named vice president of digital news applications at parent Fox Television Stations (FTS). He starts June 1 and will "coordinate all digital news applications for FTS, including mobile applications," Fox said in a statement. "In addition, he will work with the stations to develop news talent and indentify social media opportunities."

Rios will report directly to Jack Abernethy, CEO of FTS. "In order to increase our competitiveness in a world of portable and personal media consumption, we are creating this unique position," Abernethy said. "Jose is the perfect person to lead these efforts."

A New Jersey native, Rios joined KTTV in 1992 as managing editor and later that year was named news director. In 1995, he was promoted to vice president and news director at the station.

Before joining KTTV, Rios was news director of KCBS Los Angeles.

"I look forward to working with our stations to expand their robust digital media platforms and continue to meet the changing needs of our viewers," Rios said.

Fox may hire from within to replace Rios in L.A. Sources say WTXF Philadelphia's Kingsley Smith, KSAZ Phoenix's Doug Bannard and WJBK Detroit's Dana Hahn are among those in the running.