KTTV Producer Martin Burns Dies in Hiking Accident

Martin Burns, investigative producer and writer at Fox-owned KTTV Los Angeles, died August 25 in an apparent accident while hiking. Another hiker found his body in a ravine below the trail leading to Inspiration Point in Angeles National Forest, according to MyFoxLA.com.

Preliminary reports indicate Martin died from injuries sustained when he fell off the trail.

"Martin Burns made me feel welcome in a new place. He made a personal difference in my professional life every day," said Kingsley Smith, VP and news director. "Whenever he stopped by to share a story, I saw the deep passion and dedication in his work. Put simply, he was a caring soul. He never complained and always worked with grace and dignity. He is on the short list of people that NO ONE ever complained about, ever.

"I will miss him," concluded Smith. "This newsroom will miss him. Our viewers will miss him."