KTTV Leads LA Emmy Nomination Pack

Fox-owned KTTV Los Angeles bagged 17 L.A. Emmy nominations, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced today, beating out KNBC (16), KCET (15) and KCBS/KCAL (12) [].

There are 139 nominations in 41 categories.

Among the KTTV nominees are the Arts and Culture/History segment "Yosemite in Winter" and the Light News Story "Prison Weapons," and Gina Silva is up for Outstanding Reporter/Producer.

Telemundo station KVEA, meanwhile, will receive the Los Angeles Area Governors Award for outstanding achievement in the arts and sciences. KVEA is celebrated for its "Mejorando Su Vida" campaign, dedicated to improving immigrants’ lives.

The Emmys will be given out at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood August 25th.