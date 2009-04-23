KTTV Launches 12:30 p.m. Show

Fox O&O KTTV Los Angeles launches the half-hour Good Day LA Today Monday. The program “will capture the best moments from that morning’s edition of Good Day LA,” the station said in a statement. The show airs 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.



“Good Day LA Today is a perfect complement to our afternoon news and entertainment block,” said KTTV VP/General Manager Kevin Hale. “Now, viewers can enjoy more of the witty, topical and captivating moments from their favorite morning program later in the day.”



Today will feature entertainment news and celebrity interviews, and popular segments from the morning show.

KTTV has been ramping up local offerings of late. It added a noon news in December and a 10 a.m. program last July.