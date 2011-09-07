KTTV Fox 11 Announces 'Studio 11 LA' Anchors

KTTV Fox 11 has announced its anchor lineup for its new 5

p.m. newscast, Studio 11 LA,

premiering Sept. 12.

The weekday newscast will be co-anchored by Jeff Michael,

with Liz Habib and Ed Laskos joining as reporters. Lisa Breckenridge will contribute

as the entertainment and lifestyle anchor.

Chris Lemire, who previously served as senior producer on

Fox News Channel's The Big Story With

John Gibson, The Weekend Fox Report and The

Fox Report with Shepard Smith, will executive produce.