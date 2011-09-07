KTTV Fox 11 Announces 'Studio 11 LA' Anchors
KTTV Fox 11 has announced its anchor lineup for its new 5
p.m. newscast, Studio 11 LA,
premiering Sept. 12.
The weekday newscast will be co-anchored by Jeff Michael,
with Liz Habib and Ed Laskos joining as reporters. Lisa Breckenridge will contribute
as the entertainment and lifestyle anchor.
Chris Lemire, who previously served as senior producer on
Fox News Channel's The Big Story With
John Gibson, The Weekend Fox Report and The
Fox Report with Shepard Smith, will executive produce.
