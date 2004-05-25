KTTV Bags Seacrest for Bush

Fox owned-and-operated KTTV Los Angeles decided to air the president's speech on Iraq Monday evening.



Since the 8 p.m. NYT speech aired at 5 O'clock on the West Coast, it didn't have to preempt any network programming to carry it, though it did give the boot to syndicated On Air With Ryan Seacrest, distributed by co-owned Twentieth.

The Fox network, along with all the other major broadcast networks and PBS, opted not to cover the speech, though it was carried on Fox News Channel and various other cable nets. A Fox TV stations spokeswoman was checking, but didn't think any other Fox O&O's had carried the speech.

The White House did not request airtime for the speech, though its logistical plans appeared to include plenty of set-up time for broadcast and cable news nets.