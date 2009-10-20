KTSM, KDBC to Share in El Paso

Under a new shared services arrangement, Comcorp El Paso’s KTSM will manage KDBC, which Titan Broadcast (TTBG) recently acquired. The two parties have entered into joint sales and shared services agreements under which Comcorp El Paso will provide sales and administrative services for KDBC. TTBG grabbed KDBC from a Pappas bankruptcy sale.



According to the KDBC Website, “KDBC's new owner TTBG will retain responsibility for the station's programming, personnel, and finances. Comcorp El Paso will assist KDBC and the Titan management team by providing advertising, sales, promotion, administrative services and some locally produced news and information programming for KDBC. Sharing administrative and other services with Comcorp El Paso will allow KDBC's new owners to focus more of their resources on programming to address the needs and interests of El Paso and surrounding communities.”

The arrangement was previously reported in the El Paso Times.

"This arrangement will advance Titan's goal of increasing the breadth and depth of local news and information on KDBC,” said Titan CEO Dan Sullivan. “The operating efficiencies from this arrangement will benefit both TTBG and Comcorp El Paso and will help ensure a stable future for KDBC under TTBG's stewardship.”