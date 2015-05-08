KTMF News Director Scolatti Murdered

Kalee Scolatti, news director at KTMF-KWYB in Missoula and Butte-Bozeman, was one of two killed in a triple shooting May 6. Scolatti had spent a decade at the ABC-Fox pair, which is owned by Cowles Montana Media.

Scolatti was killed along with a friend after a gunman entered her home and she’d contacted the friend, Anthony Dupras. The gunman shot himself and is in critical condition at presstime.

“She will be remembered as a kind, passionate leader who always treated employees with respect,” said Tom Ciprari, KTMF station manager. “Her smile would light up a room. Her laugh was contagious. Her compassion and intelligence motivated dozens of young co-workers over the course of a decade. Our hearts are broken; not just for Kalee's work family, but also for Kalee's three children, parents, brother, and friends. She will be dearly missed."

Scolatti grew up in Missoula and graduated from the University of Montana's School of Journalism. Her tenth anniversary at KTMF-KWYB would've been May 8.