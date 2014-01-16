KTLA GM Corsini Adds San Diego To Oversight

Don Corsini, president and general manager of Tribune Broadcasting’s KTLA Los Angeles, has added oversight of Tribune’s KSWB San Diego station to his responsibilities. Ray Schonbak had been KSWB general manager; he died Nov. 20.

This expansion of responsibilities comes as Corsini has signed a multiple year contract extension.

Corsini has been atop KTLA since January 2009. He has held executive positions at KABC, KCBS and KCAL prior to joining KTLA.