KTLA Bolsters Sales Crew

Tribune’s KTLA Los Angeles hired three sales executives who’d been working at the CBS duopoly in L.A.



Patricia Tang, formerly the local sales manager at KCBS, has been named general sales manager at KTLA. Former KCAL local sales manager Troy Arce has been named local sales manager at KTLA, while Nancy Caldwell has also been named local sales manager. She had been an account executive at KCBS.





“Patti,

Troy

and

Nancy

are an incredibly strong team that has the advantage of already knowing the

Los Angeles market and our viewers,” said KTLA VP/Station Manager John Moczulski. “Most important, they’ve built long-term relationships in the advertising industry that will allow them to move quickly to be successful at KTLA.”

A Tribune spokesperson did not have information on the staffers exiting the three posts. John Vitanovec had run the CW outlet until his resignation in August. Moczulski, who heads up programming and marketing at KTLA, is the acting general manager.



Elsewhere in L.A., Don Corsini is leaving the CBS duopoly at the end of the year and has been rumored to take over the top job at KTLA.

Tang called the Tribune station “one of the real jewels” in broadcasting. “We intend to be aggressive and hit the ground running,” she said. “We want to compete for every advertising dollar in the market.”