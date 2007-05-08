KSTU Scores Big With Debate

Fox O&O KSTU Salt Lake City posted a 12.6 rating for a two-hour debate last Friday between Salt Lake mayor Rocky Anderson and Fox News personality Sean Hannity , the conservative half of the Hannity & Colmes program.

Dubbed The Smackdown, the special’s household rating was well above its 9 p.m. news’ typical 7,

winning the late news ratings battle for the night. The two-hour verbal volley was bookended by a 30-minute intro and 30-minute wrap-up.Smackdown marked KSTU’s highest rated Friday late newscast in station history.