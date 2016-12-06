KSTU Giving Salt Lake City Another Hour of News

KSTU, Tribune’s Fox affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah, is joining the ranks of TV stations around the country bulking up its news production.

Starting Dec. 12, the station’s weekday morning newscast will be an hour longer than it currently is, running a total of 5 ½ hours from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. That brings KSTU’s total news output to 10 ½ hours per day—or 62 ½ hours per week.

The expansion will push Live! with Kelly, which currently airs at 9 a.m., to 10 a.m. Dr. Oz, which has been airing mornings at 10, will move to 2:00 a.m.

“Expanding Utah’s most-watched local morning news is a natural progression for KSTU,” said general manager Tim Ermish. “As our community continues to grow – so does the demand for quality, relevant local news. Fox 13 is committed to meeting that demand.”