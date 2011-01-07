KSPR-KYTV GM Scott Retires

KSPR-KYTV Springfield (Mo.) President/General Manager Mike Scott has announced his retirement, effective at the end of March.

Scott has been the GM for the past 15 years. The search for his replacement has begun.

KSPR is an ABC affiliate owned by Perkin Media. It partners with Schurz Communications' KYTV, an NBC affiliate, in DMA No. 84, with Schurz (and Scott) handling management.

"I have always felt I had the best job in town because of the people I have represented during my tenure at KY3, Inc.," he said. "The credit for our accomplishments goes to you and thanks for letting me be part of it."

Scott says he will continue to work in some capacity, with Schurz Communications offering him a consulting role.

"This is a wonderful and powerful institution that serves so many people. Few media organizations can match the accomplishments of KY3 past, present, and I am confident in the future as well," Scott concluded.