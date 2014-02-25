KSNV Vegas Back With Nielsen

KSNV Las Vegas is back in the Nielsen fold after splitting with the ratings giant in the fall of 2012. KSNV parent Intermountain West Communications has agreed to use both Nielsen television audience measurement and Nielsen Local Custom Toolbox, which offers clients "the ability to create custom geographies to better serve advertisers' targeted marketing efforts, determine areas of the market that are in need of more outside media promotion and news coverage, and differentiate their audience performance and sales value to local and national advertisers," said Nielsen.

"We are thrilled to work with KSNV again," said Matt O'Grady, Nielsen executive VP and managing director, local media. "KSNV is a perfect example of a local client who understands how to reach its audience where and when they watch local content and wants to share that story with the advertising community through industry-standard metrics and qualitative services."

An NBC affiliate, KSNV has made a significant investment in local programming, dropping much of its syndicated fare for news and public affairs programs. It had been relying on Rentrak for its ratings information.

"Nielsen had the right sales and research tools to help the station maximize its ratings and revenue potential under our new programming paradigm," said Lisa Howfield, KSNV general manager. "In particular, Nielsen's Local Custom Toolbox will be used to gain further insights into the competitive media marketplace and viewer preferences."