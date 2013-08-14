KSNV Vegas Adds Yet Another Hour of Daily News

KSNV Las Vegas kicks off daytime newscast News 3 Live at 3 Aug. 19, the NBC affiliate's latest move in loading up local programming on the station.

Owned by Intermountain West Communications, KSNV is moving The Doctors and Dr. Phil an hour earlier, starting at 1, while shifting Days of Our Lives to CW station KVCW August 19. Sinclair owns KVCW.

Dr. Phil departs KSNV in the fall of 2014.

KSNV parts ways with Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! in September, in favor of a 7 p.m. newscast. "The time has come for a local television station to thoroughly cover the relevant stories in southern Nevada," said Lisa Howfield, KSNV VP & general manager. "That TV station is KSNV."

Jeff Gillan will anchor the 3 p.m. news.

"Over the past 36 months News 3 has added both newscasts, and news and information shows including interview and commentary programs," said Robert Stoldal, executive VP of news for Intermountain West. "Now we are adding two additional newscasts to provide southern Nevada with not only more in-depth programming, but at times viewers want in their busy lives. Las Vegas is not a 9 to 5 town, and News 3 is their full time news source."