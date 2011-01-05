KSL Vets Psarras, Vea Upped in Salt Lake

KSL Broadcasting Vice President and Managing News Director Con Psarras has been named v.p. of editorials and special projects at KSL parent Deseret Management Corp. He succeeds Duane Cardall, who retired last month.

KSL Broadcasting Vice President of Program Development Tanya Vea has been named executive vice president of news and cross platform development.

KSL is the powerhouse NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City. Parent Deseret is the for-profit arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The promotions are effective immediately.

"Both Con and Tanya embody the mission of our organization and will continue to help us achieve our objectives through these roles," said Mark Willes, president and CEO of Deseret Management. "I appreciate their willingness to tackle new challenges in these positions and I am confident in their ability to do so with excellence."

Psarras now oversees the editorial board at KSL. Vea is responsible for news programming and content at KSL TV and radio.