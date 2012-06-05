KSFY the New Home for CW in Sioux Falls

Hoak Media's KSFY Sioux Falls has agreed to air The CW as a multicast channel. The CW will debut on KSFY starting Sept. 10.

The CW affiliation in Sioux Falls currently belongs to JF Broadcasting's KWSD, which will cease to be a CW affiliate this fall. An email to KWSD general manager Jim Simpson was not replied to at presstime.

"We're so excited about the opportunity to work with the team at The CW to provide the network's programming to our market," said Jim Berman, president and general manager of KSFY. "The shows on The CW enjoy an intense following with their fans, and we're glad we'll be bringing it to them."

KSFY is an ABC affiliate in DMA No. 113.

"We're thrilled to partner once again with our friends at Hoak Media," said Russell Myerson, executive VP of The CW Television Network, in a statement. "We are so delighted that Jim and his team will be bringing our network to the viewers and advertisers of the Sioux Falls, Mitchell and surrounding areas."