KSBY Sells for $67.75M

TV-group owner Evening Post Publishing will pay $67.75 million for NBC affiliate KSBY-TV San Luis Obispo, Calif., subject to Federal Communications Commission approval.

Atlanta-based New Vision Television is selling the station, in the number 115 market, to concentrate, with the help of Arlington Capital Partners, on buying stations in the top 50 markets.

It bought KSBY-TV in September 2002.

The sale is expected to close by first quarter 2005. Evening Post owns 10 other network affilaites in Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, colorado and Montana.





Kalil & Co. brokered the deal.