KSBW to Air ABC on Multicast

KSBW Monterey will debut ABC programming on a multicast channel in the spring. ABC primetime, daytime and network news programs, as well as top syndicated shows, will be available throughout the Central Coast on over-the-air channel 8.2. The multicast channel will also be carried on Comcast.

KSBW is an NBC affiliate. Its local and network programming will continue to be seen on over-the-air channel 8 as well as on Comcast.

"Digital TV spectrum enables us to bring the Central Coast more great programs and increased choices," said Joseph W. Heston, president and general manager of KSBW. "The Central Coast has never had a local ABC affiliate. Now we can bring viewers NBC shows, plus the great line up from ABC. Best of all, the #1 rated newscast in our region, ‘KSBW Action News 8,' will be seen on both channels."

KNTV San Jose had been the nearest ABC affiliated station, but when that station became the NBC affiliate for the San Francisco market in 2001, the Central Coast was left without a local ABC.

KSBW parent Hearst Television is the largest ABC affiliate group owner. It did not offer an exact start date for the ABC multicast.

"We are looking forward to a strong distribution relationship with KSBW," said ABC Affiliate Relations Senior V.P. John Rouse. "This will mark our 14th ABC affiliation with Hearst Television, a valued media ally in delivering exceptional programming to local markets."

In November, ABC announced that it would air on WALB Albany's digital channel. WALB is a Raycom-owned NBC affiliate.